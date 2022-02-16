Well, it seems that the NFL's Super Bowl isn't going to be the only star-studded event to happen within the sports world this week as the NBA seemingly has a trick up their sleeves as well. As we enter the often-discussed NBA All-Star Weekend, it has been announced that Hip-Hop will be taking over the NBA, specifically the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest headlined by none other than DJ Khaled himself.

The night before the main event in the All-Star Game, the Dunk Contest will feature a live performance headlined by DJ Khaled and, with any DJ Khaled musical project, he will be joined by all of his friends in very high places. Featuring guest performances from Mary J. Blige, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Migos, and Gunna., the 2022 NBA All-Star performers will serve as a "pre-contest attraction," providing the musical backdrop for the Dunk Contest in particular.

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Along with this star-studded section of All-Star weekend, the NBA is looking to turn Cleveland into Los Angeles as they make way for their 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game which features the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, Nyjah Huston, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. The NBA's celebration begins this Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

[Via]