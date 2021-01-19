This has to be the most unexpected headline ever written on HotNewHipHop, but it's true. Fat Joe and DJ Khaled have officially joined forces for their joint OnlyFans page.

The website has shot to relevance in the last year, hosting sex workers and celebrities alike who have made a quick buck sharing exclusive content during the quarantine. While some public figures have used the platform to share intimate photos and videos, others have debuted new music and hosted live-streams with fans on the website. DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are the two latest superstars to join, announcing their joint venture on Tuesday afternoon.

As announced on Instagram, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe will be using OnlyFans to deliver motivational and inspirational talks, guiding fans to "the light" and sharing uplifting insights. Additionally, they will be posting behind-the-scenes footage of their personal lives as they often play basketball together, share meals, and hang out in the studio.

"We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else….it’s the light," said DJ Khaled. "We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans," added Fat Joe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

Their page is officially live now with content launching on January 25. You can subscribe to DJ Khaled and Fat Joe's OnlyFans for $20 a month.