November is typically the month reserved for men to grow out their facial hair in support of men's health issues but in wake of the global lockdown we're pretty much in, most guys are looking like we're in the thick of Movember. Not only that, but it's quite evident since no one's outside, that male grooming practices have declined dramatically as well.

Most recently, a meme has been circulating of DJ Khaled after not being able to pay a visit to his barber. Acknowledging the viral joke, DJ Khaled made it clear that "they" are preventing him from being able to get his barber over at his crib. However, when there's a will, there's a way and Khaled is surely concocting new methods of getting a line-up without violating social distancing practices.

"THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH ! I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol," he wrote. "Im get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned!"

Khaled is not the only one out here struggling for a cut. In fact, this is probably as relatable as Khaled has ever been in his career. Thankfully, he has a few good friends in the world including Fat Joe who offered to come line him up.

"I'ma come threw give you a cut lol," Fat Joe wrote.

Check out the comment below.