DJ Drama and his girlfriend have been on vacation in Turks & Caicos but it appears as though their little holiday took a turn for the worst. Over the weekend, Drama's girlfriend took to Instagram where she made some serious allegations against him. As they continued to post pics and videos of their vacation, she shared a video of her hand that was heavily swollen and had bite marks all over it and it appears to have been at the hands of DJ Drama.

She shared a video which only shows DJ Drama's back as she put him on blast for the alleged actions. "This guy is a fucking woman beater. It's not the first time, not the last time he's put his hands on me," she said.

She later shared more videos on her Instagram Story that included a close-up look of her injuries on her hand. She alleged that he bit her so hard that she has teeth marks that went through her hand. She shared another video of other injuries she sustained on her body including on her neck and chest. Both of the videos she posted on Instagram were later deleted from her Story.

The allegations of beating his girlfriend arrive just days after he teamed up with PnB Rock and Moneybagg Yo for his latest single, "Nasty."