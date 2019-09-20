mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Drama Links Up With Moneybagg Yo & PnB Rock To Deliver "Nasty"

Erika Marie
September 20, 2019 02:09
Nasty
DJ Drama Feat. PnB Rock & MoneyBagg Yo

Something a little naughty.


Never one to take time off, DJ Drama continues to collaborate in the studio with his fellow artists and producers. The veteran DJ tapped Hitmaka and OG Parker to work their magic to deliver "Nasty," a single that features PnB Rock and Moneybagg Yo. Over the summer, Drama delivered his joint project with YFN Lucci titled 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz, and he continues to shape new talent over at his label Generation Now. With "Nasty," the trio of artists bring a smooth, sexually explicit production that is as "Nasty" as its title.

Recently, Drama also shared a clip of what looks to be the forthcoming music video for the single. In the bits that are visible in the video he uploaded to Instagram, there's a mansion full of beautiful women, some with barely-there attire, and only the three men to handle them all. Check out the track, and the clip, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I like all my b*tches a lil' ratchet
Put her to the test and she keep passing
Riding me got cream all on my fashion
Coming up for air I gotta gasp

DJ Drama
DJ Drama PnB Rock MoneyBagg Yo
