DJ Drama Rides Out With Rick Ross, Westside Gunn & Lule In The "350" Video

DJ Drama keeps it casual with a few fresh whips and even flyer women for his "350" video with Rick Ross, Westside Gunn & Lule.

When he's not dealing with "drama" between his shorty and his side chick, DJ Drama is at his best when simply dropping hits on us. Thus, it looks like he's back to business as per usual with a new music video for his latest single "350" featuring an all-star lineup of Rick Ross, Westside Gunn and Lule.



The visuals this time around are pretty standard to the lifestyle of the many rappers and producers in hip-hop that we see regularly at the moment. As the featured emcees toast it up with Drama alongside beautiful video vixens, some impressive automobiles and cleverly-positioned product placement in the form of big bottles of Belaire, you can't help but think that this is simply the life they're accustomed to. Add a touch of fly fashion in the mix, from iced-out chains and Gucci silk scarves to a "OFF-WHITE™ Virgil sweater that's in the season" as Lule croons repeatedly on the chorus, and you've got a winning combination. Shoutout to the stylist!

Watch the music video for "350" by DJ Drama featuring Rick Ross, Westside Gunn and Lule above, and you can also listen to it right now on all streaming platforms where you listen to your music.