It's safe to say that there is no love lost between DJ Akademiks and Peter Rosenberg. The Hot 97 radio host has not minced words over the years as he's spoken openly about Akademiks, often criticizing the way the blogger covers stories. Akademiks' occasional harsh takes have been criticized by industry professionals as well as the public, but he has always doubled down on his reports, as well as how he delivers them.

A few words by Rosenberg seemed to have rubbed Akademiks the wrong way, and the latter took to Twitch to air out his frustrations. Days ago, Rosenberg fired off a tweet stating, "Akademiks talks a lot of trash for someone who would go broke if Twitch and Youtube got shut down."



Jeff Hahne / Stringer / Getty Images

Akademiks unleashed on Rosenberg with a bevy of insults.

“Rosenberg, I probably made more this year on Spotify than you’ve made your entire career at Hot 97,” he claimed. “I don’t f*ck with y’all n*ggas. Y’all been knew. I never apologize to none of y’all, I ain’t f*ck with y’all, I created my own sh*t. So, good, I’m glad you said that. It’s on now."

"Here’s the last conversation I had with you Rosenberg, when you thought I was p*ssy and you said, ‘Yo, Ak, you only talk on the internet,’ this, that and the third, and I hit you up and I said, ‘N*gga, if you really think I’m scared of you, we can meet up and box. I’m not doing it on no celebrity thing."

He then implied that Rosenberg wouldn't have a career without Hot 97...there may have been a bit of yelling to emphasize his points.

“You a bum. You work three times longer than me and I’m telling you that I work one-fifth of what you ever did, and I’m still way more lit," said Akademiks You can’t f*ck with me in no capacity. Doesn’t matter. It’s big f*ckin' AK, you can’t say sh*t. You need to pay homage or shut the f*ck up when my name is mentioned."

Check it out below.