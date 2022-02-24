DJ Akademiks spent much of the day on Wednesday (February 23) going back and forth on social media with Megan Thee Stallion and her fanbase after sharing a premature report about Tory Lanez's DNA not being found on the firearm used to shoot Megan in the foot two summers ago. After Megan took to her platform to call out Akademiks for sharing alleged lies, the hip-hop blogger/podcaster blew up on a live stream, calling the rapper all sorts of names and warning her not to come for "Big Ak."

Considering he was such a tough guy on the internet yesterday with Megan, social media users are wondering where that same energy was a few years ago when Vic Mensa pressed him about his commentary on Chicago rap beef, calling him a "b*tch" and saying he wanted to slap him on Everyday Struggle.

A video has resurfaced on Twitter, showing Vic Mensa's heated confrontation with Ak from a few years ago as fans wonder why his response to Vic was much calmer than his words against Meg.







Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"Where was this energy here?" asked one fan, earning over six-thousand likes on the post.

Vic Mensa is presently trending on Twitter with multiple Akademiks-related posts, commenting on the difference between how the media commentator handled his situation with the Chicago-based rapper and his clash with the H-Town Hottie. What do you think? Check out what people are saying under the Vic Mensa trend below.