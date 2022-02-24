It has been quite a day if you've been keeping up with the antics going down on social media. There was yet another flare-up for Tory Lanez after DJ Akademiks issued a report about what allegedly occurred in court. The blogger claimed that evidence proved that Lanez's DNA was not found on the weapon that was fired at Megan Thee Stallion, but the Houston rapper was quick to clap back, stating that wasn't discussed during the hearing.

There have been back and forth from all sides as Lanez sided with Akademiks while a New York Times reporter surfaced to confirm Megan's claims. However, another voice emerged during the spat as Tasha K chimed in with a few insults for Akademiks.

The YouTuber was recently ordered to pay Cardi B approximately $4 million after losing a defamation case, but that hasn't stopped her from targeting her foes.

"DJ Alvin, Lying & Hiding from the dead rappers he reported on," Tasha tweeted. "The coming to collect! Now watch your mouth & your back fat Albert! Chi-town owe you several. You snitch for pay!" Then, Tasha seemed to reference Akademiks's beef with Megan Thee Stallion. "Leave that woman alone and worry about these chics in my dm talking about the drugging and raping sir!"

Akademiks was made aware of Tasha's remarks and quickly issued a response.

"YOU BALD HEADED BIRD," he wrote. "PAY CARDI B u SCALLY WAG. U DONE LIED AND GOT EXPOSED. WE NEED THE $4 MILLION THAT ME, CARDI B, OFFEST AND BABY KULTURE CAN THROW IT IN THE STRIP CLUB. YES IM THE BILL COLLECTOR. YOU LIEDDDDDDDDDDDDD *funk flex voice."

The beefs continue. Check out this exchange below and let us know if you think Tasha K is lying or telling the truth.