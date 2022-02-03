A woman tried to make claims that DJ Akademiks was broke but instead, she became a target. There are plenty of stories about celebrity figures that float through the internet thanks to social media. Most people share selfies or tales of running into a famous person during their everyday activities, but occasionally, there are those who try to put someone on blast by posting something that could be embarrassing.

Such was the case for Akademiks after a video surfaced from a woman who alleged that she was with him when his card was declined.

In a brief clip she uploaded to social media, the unidentified woman complained of men being broke and said she would "never, ever" again deal with a man like that. The video showed two men at a counter and one was alleged to be Akademiks, although you can't see his face.

The Neighborhood Talk shared the video and quickly, several people condemned the woman for the post. Although Akademiks has been a controversial figure due to many comments he's made in the past, one thing that celebrities agreed upon in the comment section to the video was that he definitely wasn't hurting for cash.

Even Joe Budden chimed in to say, "Lmao … last thing that man is is broke… but it’s still funny." Check out the video below.