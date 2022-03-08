Once again stirring the pot is DJ Akademiks. Earlier today (March 7), Lil Durk affiliate Memo 600 sparked controversy after he teased DaBaby over his recently released joint project with NBA YoungBoy, Better Than You. This caused DaBaby to pen a lengthy response, igniting a war of words that found several artists, directly and indirectly, joining the conversation.

Amid it all, Akademiks weighed in on Twitter and defended the North Carolina rapper. "Pray for Memo600.. he learning the same lesson many learned before.. Da Baby don’t give af bout nothing. He ain’t about to pick no sides and he ain’t gonna be pressured or forced to. N he standing on it."

The public quickly jumped in to accuse Akademiks of choosing sides with his post.

"Fans who choose a side are weird too.. man Durk and YB are both in my top 5 rappers. I ain’t gangsta lol I’d laugh at either or if they expected me to pick sides," he said. "Both are two talented black men. Hope they resolve their issues amicably or ignore each other. It’s music... Reason why I said Da Baby ain’t picking a side.. he ain’t making cuz he did a collab album with YB mean that he gotta disrespect VON and he ain’t making that he respect Von n communicate Durk mean he can’t work with YB."

"Da Baby told Meg he wasn’t finna pick sides between her and Tory and basically saying the same that he ain’t picking sides between Durk and YB," Akademiks added. "I can respect that. That N*gga bout his MONEY.. he ain’t sign up to be no warrior in a gang.. that N*gga would do a album w Durk or YB."

Meanwhile, Memo 600 responded to DaBaby's comments by saying, "Truth hurts dont it."