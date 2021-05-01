The legal troubles are heating up for Diplo after he was accused of distributing revenge porn of a woman he was allegedly involved with. In November 2020, a woman filed a restraining order against the mega DJ, alleging that Diplo hired a private investigator to track her moves. Diplo has since denied the allegations, and it looks as if he's taking her to court.

According to TMZ, Diplo has accused his "ex-fling," Shelly Auguste, of not being able to take "no" for an answer. In court documents, he described Auguste as an "unstable fan who manipulated herself into" his life. Their interactions reportedly occurred years ago, but Diplo claimed that she hasn't ceased harassing him.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

They reportedly began a consensual relationship sometime in 2019 and by 2020, the brief romance had come to a full stop. Diplo said Auguste went on to create fake accounts on social media and even sent "sexually suggestive messages" to his relatives. When their budding relationship ended, Auguste is accused of sending the DJ dozens of messages and voice recordings, some involving Diplo, and would show up to his home unannounced. He claims he feared for his safety and eventually sold his home.

Additionally, Diplo says that Auguste sent racist messages to the mother of one of his children, calling her an "ugly dark skin b*tch" and saying, "Go kill yourself I know I see right through you you're not gorgeous." Auguste denied sending any such messages and claimed that Diplo's recent accusations only surfaced because she sought legal counsel first.

The DJ's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ, "As this Complaint makes clear, my client and his family have been harassed, stalked and abused by Ms. Auguste for far too long -- and it’s time for the courts to step in and put an end to her appalling and dangerous behavior." Diplo has sued Auguste for "stalking, trespassing," and revenge porn.

Auguste says she and Diplo have been talking since 2014 and their "fling" wasn't brief, at all. "The truth will prevail," she added.

