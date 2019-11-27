The Kardashian-Jenners have lived their lives out loud for the world to both admire and criticize for over a decade. Their highs and lows have been documented on reality television for Keeping Up With the Kardashians and in the media, and one moment that Kim Kardashian West isn't proud of has to do with her beloved younger brother Rob Kardashian.



Back in 2017, Rob and the mother of his daughter Dream—ex-fiancée Blac Chyna—got into an argument. Rob hopped online, went off on Chyna, and then shared three nude photos of her. Chyna later sued Rob and made revenge-porn and "slut-shaming" accusations. Kim, too, had her sex tape with Ray J leaked back in the early 2000s, so when this incident happened with Rob, she wasn't happy.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, the writer asked Kim about her thoughts on how back in the day a leaked sex tape was just that, but now if it happens at the hands of a former lover, it's considered to be "revenge-porn." She said: "Wow! I never even thought about that. I guess that question is a bit tricky. Not even for my situation, but because my brother did post photos of his baby mama and he’s in a revenge-porn lawsuit. Obviously, I get the difference. And I would talk about me. But I don’t know the right thing to say without making him feel like the biggest piece of sh*t."

It isn't just the world's perception of such events that has changed, according to Kim. "I think the Me Too culture goes into the cancel-culture realm, where maybe...Well, I don’t want to speak for people who have been sexually assaulted because I actually don’t know what that’s like. But even just finding love in the workplace...That used to be the only way, you know. So many of my parents’ friends married their secretaries, and were together for 40 years, and have children together. And now it’s like, “Oh, how could you?” The head of McDonald’s getting fired for having a consensual relationship with a co-worker. That kind of threw me off a little bit, just thinking how times have changed."