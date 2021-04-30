Shelly Auguste
- Pop CultureDiplo Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Case, Says She "Regrets Filing The Lawsuit": ReportThe woman, only known as E.K., issued a formal statement after accusing the musician of forcing her to perform oral sex.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDiplo Postgame Concert For Orioles' Fans Gets Canceled After Sexual Allegations MountDiplo was just hit with a second allegation of sexual assault.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDiplo Sues Woman For Revenge Porn, Stalking, & Trespassing: ReportShelly Auguste first filed for a restraining order against the DJ last Fall but Diplo is clapping back.By Erika Marie