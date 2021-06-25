A couple months ago a report surfaced that stated Diplo was suing a woman named Shelly Auguste for harassment, stalking and revenge porn. He described Auguste as an "unstable fan who manipulated herself into" his life. Their interactions reportedly occurred years ago, but Diplo claimed that she hasn't stopped harassing him. Well fast forward to today and that very woman is now filing her own lawsuit against the hit DJ, claiming Diplo pursued her when she was underage, had sex with her when she was an adult, and never disclosed he had an STI.

According to TMZ, Shelley claims that Diplo first contacted her via Twitter when she was 17 and solicited nude photos of her, while also sending her sexually explicit and vulgar comments. She alleges they exchanged explicit photos before meeting in person for the first time in 2018, when she was 21. Auguste claims she later moved to L.A., and Diplo really began pressuring her for sex by sending unsolicited graphic photos of himself in sexual situations.

Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images

Then, Auguste says she heard a rumor Diplo had herpes and questioned him about it in late 2018, and he got angry and cut off all communication. However, she says they made up in 2019, and in April of that year, she claims she gave in to the pressure and lost her virginity to Diplo.

In addition, Auguste alleges Diplo recorded video of their sexual encounter despite her telling him she didn't want that. She claims she was eventually diagnosed with chlamydia, and believes she got it from Diplo because she says he was her only sexual partner at the time. She claims he ignored her when she confronted him about it too.

As for Diplo's side of things, his attorney, Bryan Freedman, tells TMZ, "As has already been made clear in the restraining order we obtained against this individual, she has repeatedly stalked, defamed, threatened and attempted to shake down [Diplo] and his family." Freedman continues, "These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

