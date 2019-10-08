French Montana grabbed Post Malone and Cardi B for his latest single "Writing On The Wall" that was released last month. Cardi B recently shared the story on how the song was initially her beat but samples couldn't get cleared in time leading her to fall back on the song. "I don’t know if it was because of the production or the producer. I don’t know what happened, but the record just got scrapped off my album,” she said. Apparently months later, French's team contacted her about the song. "I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t give a fuck. If this is your record, you want it, I don’t care, whatever."

By the looks of it, things worked out the say they were supposed to since the single just entered the Billboard Hot 100 list and has officially been Diddy approved. The Bad Boys mogul uploaded a video to his Instagram feed that sees him straight vibing out to the song in a big way. "You got one, you always get one," Diddy says in the video. "Diddy approved!"

"Writing On The Wall" sits on French's upcoming album MONTANA that's set to arrive next month - who's ready?