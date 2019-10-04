French Montana grabbed Cardi B and Post Malone for his latest single "Writing On The Wall" that's a lead single from his upcoming album, Montana. The song is definitely a hit and if things had gone according to plan the first time the beat was brought to life, it would have been Cardi B's song instead of French's.



David Becker/Getty Images

The "Money" rapper recently hopped on Instagram Live and spoke a lot about music and her plans for her new album while also revealing the story behind French's new song. “Let me tell you something about ‘Writing On The Wall.’ It was a record, it was a reference that was given to me. It was Post Malone and this artist... I did the song and I actually had three verses on the song," she explained. "That whole song was my song,” explained Cardi. “Around the time of my album, the song was really hard to clear. I don’t know if it was because of the production or the producer. I don’t know what happened, but the record just got scrapped off my album.”

Cardi explained how months later, French's team hit her up about the song and it had a different beat and just one of her verses on it. "I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t give a fuck. If this is your record, you want it, I don’t care, whatever," she said.

And that's the story.