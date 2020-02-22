Send a few prayers Diddy's way. The hip hop mogul shared with his millions of followers earlier today that he was undergoing surgery on his quadriceps after taking an accidental tumble. Diddy was in the hospital and looked to be preparing for surgery as he pulled out his camera and spoke directly to the public. In a series of slides on his Instagram Story, the Bad Boy founder explained how he ended up on a gurney.

“I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today,” said Diddy. He had to cancel an appearance in San Fransico because of his health concerns. "Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all.” Then, he revealed that he had to make a "confession" to everyone: He's accident-prone.

“I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that,” he shared. “I have a good recovery, but this is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad. At the end of the day, this is God's work to slow me down, to take better care of my body, and really eat right and to stop treating my body like a machine."

He asked that people don't show him sympathy because "I did it to myself by accident." Diddy also posted a video to his Instagram Page prior to his surgery as he talked about what kind of talent he's looking for on Making the Band. Check that out below.