It's not surprising that rap mogul Diddy has made his next television venture a family affair. The talented members of the fiercely close "Combs Cartel" have often worked together, but it will be interesting to watch as Diddy navigates his reality series with his three sons. Making the Band was one of MTV's most popular shows in the 2000s, and last year Diddy began receiving submissions for the revived series.

In a newly released promotion clip, Diddy's sons Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and Justin Combs talk about what kind of talent they'll be looking for on Making The Band. "You know we had to be involved in the return of Making the Band," Christian said to the camera before the picture cuts to old clips of the show. "It's only right, so stay tuned. It's a movie," he added.

Quincy chimed in and said, "We not settling for just anybody. If you feel that you got what it takes to compete in this industry, you know how our pops does it... We expect nothin' but the best." Last year, Diddy spoke with Rolling Stone about the show and how he would go about judging talent. "To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I’m at another frequency and level of music," said Diddy. "It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige]."

Check out their casting call promo below.