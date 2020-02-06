Prior to being known as The Lox, the New York hip hop group went by The Warlocks. Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Jadakiss endured a name change at the hands of Sean "Diddy" Combs when he inked a deal with them in 1995, and they were happy to adjust because it was during a time when Bad Boy Records was in its prime.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

However, years later, The Lox members were ready to leave Bad Boy because their more hardcore rap style wasn't blending well with the label's creative direction. They did their best to legally be released from their contract, but Jadakiss reveals what led to Diddy finally letting the rappers move on with their careers with Bad Boy in their rearview.

Jadakiss took a trip down memory lane with HipHopDX and revisited some 1990s moments. "[Diddy] just changed our name and just walked out the room," Jadakiss said with a smile. "At that time he was like MJ in his prime so it was like, everything he said was golden so we was young hungry whippersnappers coming from Yonkers. He knew a lot about marketing and said Warlocks wasn't marketable and Lox was more marketable."

Then, he shared how The Lox managed to break ties with the label. "It was probably after the argument with Diddy," Jadakiss revealed. "When Styles threw the chair at Puff. I ain't sure, but that was probably the last straw for that. Prior to that we was...conversations amongst the group and things of that nature, but after that little incident happened, I think that's when we decided to part ways."

