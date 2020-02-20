Lauren London and Diddy were at the centre of some dating rumors that seemingly had no strong evidence behind them, and the widow of Nipsey Hussle has officially spoken out to deny any romantic involvement with the rap mogul.

Earlier today, it was rumored that Diddy and Lauren London were seeing each other romantically but, shortly after the story was picked up, the actress took to social media to note that she is not currently dating anybody. At first, she kept things short and sweet by sharing a photo of Nipsey Hussle, insisting in the caption that she's "still his." Then, the grieving star shared a text-based post shooting down the baseless rumors involving Diddy.

"Stop fuckin playing with me and my name," said London. "Now let me get back to healing."

In her caption, she added that she isn't a fan of how much speculation has gone into her life since the passing of her man. "I’m all love and peace but never forget....I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code," she wrote.

Earlier today, HotNewHipHop published a story reporting on the dating rumors, noting that they came from an unconfirmed source. We reached out to Diddy's representative before the claims were confirmed false and the story was taken down.