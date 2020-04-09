Diddy will be hosting a virtual "town hall meeting" on his REVOLT TV channel to discuss "The State of Black America & The Coronavirus" with the likes of Meek Mill, Big Sean, Killer Mike, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Kamala Harris, and more. The 2-hour live event, titled STATE OF EMERGENCY: The State of Black America & The Coronavirus, Its United Effect But Unequal Burden, will take place at 11:00pm EST on Thursday (April 9th). The discussion will be focused on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the black community, and will specifically centre around "the public health issue, the low-income effect, incarceration and economic relief, and the mental toll of quarantine." Additional guests include Angela Rye, Rev. Al Sharpton, Van Jones, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and more.

Last week, Diddy took to Instagram to urge his followers to get involved in combatting the coronavirus pandemic. “We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected," he wrote in the caption of the video. "Over the next few days, I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now!"

“Let’s get people involved," he went on to say in the three-minute PSA. "Let’s figure out a way to get people involved because people want to do something. There’s no way you could have power and not want to do something with it. I don’t know what superhero story they were watching, but the true superheroes they did it for the good though. Everybody wants to be a superhero, and everybody got a superhero in them, it’s time for us to step this superhero sh*t up, cause we could think anything, we can manifest anything. Think is the thought process, and if we're all together, that sh*t can’t stop us, sh*t can’t kill us off." The virtual town meeting will stream live on the REVOLT TV Youtube channel.

