Saturday, Diddy posted a lengthy video on social media speaking about the Coronavirus outbreak and encouraging fans to support healthcare workers during this stressful time.

“We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected," he says in the caption. "Over the next few days, I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all.”

In the video, Diddy goes into detail on how we can make it through this pandemic.

“Let’s get people involved. Let’s figure out a way to get people involved because people want to do something. There’s no way you could have power and not want to do something with it. I don’t know what superhero story they were watching, but the true superheroes they did it for the good though.

“Everybody wants to be a superhero, and everybody got a superhero in them, it’s time for us to step this superhero shit up, cause we could think anything, we can manifest anything. Think is the thought process, and if we all together, that shit can’t stop us, shit can’t kill us off," he explains.

