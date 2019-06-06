Diddy and Cassie were together for so long that people automatically assumed that they would be spending the rest of their lives together. When they broke up, things got ugly with fans trying to figure out where things went wrong. Shortly after their split, Cassie started a new relationship with Alex Fine, a celebrity trainer, and Diddy was spotted with several potential flames. It looks like Cassie really moved on from her old love though because there are rumours that she's expecting a baby with her man.



ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

According to The Shade Room, Cassie might be having a baby with her 25-year-old boyfriend. After ending an over ten-year relationship with Diddy just a few months ago, Cassie seems to be living her best life now and fans want somebody to check up on Diddy to make sure he's doing alright. The rap mogul has been spending lots of time with his family while he mourns the loss of his soulmate Kim Porter but still, people are worried about him after these rumours.

The majority of the top comments are about Diddy with so many people wanting to know his reaction to the possible pregnancy. "Diddy crying in his yacht with regrets and tears," wrote one commenter while another thinks this is great news for Cassie. "Diddy played himself but Cassie deserves a man invested in only her so I hope this works out," said another fan.

If Cassie and Alex Fine are indeed expecting a baby, we wish them all the best. But seriously though, someone needs to check on Diddy.