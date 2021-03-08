Neither 51-year-old Diddy nor 27-year-old Instagram model Miracle Watts have confirmed their relationship, but fans suspect that the two have some kind of budding romance going on.

Right now, Diddy is on vacation with DJ Khaled on the beach, and the two have been teasing that they’re working on some new music together. It’s unclear exactly where they are, but what we do know is that they’re staying ocean-side, in a mansion with several other people. DJ Khaled’s wife and kids came with them, and Diddy seems to have brought along Instagram model, Miracle Watts.

Since it seems like this “all-star weekend” was limited to the artists’ close crew, this has indicated that, perhaps, Miracle and Diddy are closer than people thought.

This isn’t the first time people have noticed a connection between the two, though. Earlier this year, Miracle celebrated her 27th birthday with a huge party, where it seemed like everyone was drinking only Ciroc and DeLeoÌn Tequila, Diddy’s newest drink. Miracle also sat right next to Diddy at his New Year’s Eve party, one that was significantly down-sized after his annual lavish party was cancelled.

Miracle has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram and has previously gained notoriety after being shouted out by Drake on “2 On Thotful.” What do you think about this possible new celebrity couple? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]