Diddy and Lori Harvey have been romantically linked for a minute but it looks like their alleged relationship is intensifying right now. After his break-up from Cassie Ventura, rap mogul Puff Daddy went out to find his next companion and he appears to have singled out Lori, the daughter of famed talk show host Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie. During a trip to Italy, the two couples were spotted dining together, enjoying an inter-generational double date as Diddy is certainly closer to Steve and Marjorie's age. Once photos of the luncheon started making their way online, social media absolutely erupted with everybody offering their two cents on the double date pics.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diddy, Lori, Steve and Marjorie were all seen enjoying some time together in Europe and social commentators took their marks and worked out their keyboards as the reactions kept on pouring in. Despite this alleged fling starting a few months ago, people are still astounded about Diddy and Lori being a possible couple. Especially after her history with Combs' own son. It's all just a little weird. And now that he's going on double dates with Steve and Marjorie, something just isn't sitting well with folks.

Earlier this year, Lori Harvey was branded the winner of Hot Girl Summer after she dated both Diddy and his son. Take a look at some of the best reactions below.