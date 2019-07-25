Ever since his break-up with Cassie Ventura, Diddy has been on the prowl, being photographed on dates with beautiful women across the globe. One of the faces that keep on popping up is Lori Harvey, the daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey. The model has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities in the entertainment industry but she has apparently taken a liking to Sean Combs, spending lots of time with him and continuing to come back for more. This week, they were spotted together again and while their relationship has not been confirmed, some fans think that they may be hiding something from the media.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Diddy and Harvey have been secretive about their friendship but the number of times they keep popping up on alleged dates is spelling out to the fans that there is more than meets the eye with these two. This week, Harvey and her mogul buddy could be seen walking the streets of New York City in near-matching outfits. Both celebrities were wearing striped bottoms and flowy tops, which was probably a coincidence. Still, some fans agree with Love & Hip Hop star Milan Christopher, who commented that the outfits are telling.

Earlier this month, Diddy was seen at the same restaurant as Lori Harvey and while they were never actually photographed together, they exited through separate doors moments apart. Harvey was also seen in Diddy's luxury vehicle. Is there something going on between them?