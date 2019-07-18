Somebody tell Meek Mill that it's time to take Lori Harvey off of his wishlist. Much of the news surrounding Diddy this month has been about the revival of his MTV series Making The Band. It was announced a few days ago that he would be rebooting the show, hoping to continue to build on his legacy as a mentor. The rap mogul is eager to get started, looking through the casting videos they've received and choosing who may be a good pick for the show. When it comes to his love life, Puffy has been single since his soulmate Kim Porter passed away. He has shared many social tributes to his ex-girlfriend but he is seemingly interested in moving forward. After his break-up with Cassie, Diddy was spotted with model Lori Harvey and a few others but they never actually confirmed that they were dating. Now, Lori's choice of vehicle appears to have spilled the beans for her.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Several gossip websites, including Atlanta Black Star, have reported on Lori Harvey cruising around in Diddy's chauffeured Maybach, meeting the rapper for lunch at Nobu. Diddy reportedly used the back entrance and arrived in a black SUV to prevent paparazzi action in front of the restaurant. Still, people are all up in their business, assuming that Harvey and Puff are back on after their date.

Do you think Lori Harvey and Diddy are together or nah?