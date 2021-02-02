mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Detroit Rapper G.T. Releases Hall-Of-Fame "Joe Montana" Video

Alex Zidel
February 02, 2021 12:01
HNHH PREMIERE: Detroit rapper G.T. prepares for the Super Bowl with the release of his "Joe Montana" video.

Joe Montana is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever toss a football across the field. The 64-year-old has crossed over into the music world on multiple occasions, being name-dropped by some of hip-hop's finest as they liken their own skills on the microphone to his on the field. G.T. is the latest to release a song based on the legendary quarterback, dropping "Joe Montana" ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend and premiering the official music video via HotNewHipHop.


Photo credit: Nick Rosa/@_swaggynick

Detroit has always had a highly-celebrated rap scene, hosting rappers like Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", Big Sean, and more. Most recently, there has been an influx of up-and-coming superstars calling Motor City their home, including Sada Baby, 42 Dugg, Tee Grizzley, and G.T. On Tuesday, G.T. releases his latest music video for "Joe Montana", proving why he's one of the best in his city and attracting national attention.

"I want this bad. This is what I do best, and I will keep going until I can't anymore. This is the year me and my Motion Gang family blow," said G.T. about his journey to the top. 

In the video, G.T. sends a clear message that he's a Hall-Of-Famer in his city, looking to hit that next level after receiving co-signs from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Curren$y last year.

Watch the new music video above and keep an eye on G.T. because, as he says, he's about to blow.

