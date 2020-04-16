Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta may have seen its fair share of arguments, but Deb Antney says that's nothing compared to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. The VH1 series has seen a number of cast members come and go, including Deb, her son Waka Flocka, and his wife Tammy Rivera. The trio are not only currently featured on WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, but they all appear on Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Deb Antney recently discussed the differences between the networks and why she prefers to work with producers over at WE tv. According to the music mogul, her current network allows her, along with other cast members, to be themselves while Love & Hip Hop Atlanta leaned more toward sensationalism.

“It’s very disgraceful for women,” she said of LHHATL. “It makes our men look horrible. I’m just not for it. I’m not for the drama like that." Deb recalled watching Waka and Tammy air out their marriage struggles while on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. “It just destroyed the inside of me,” she added. “I could not function." Meanwhile, Ms. Deb is waiting for Waka and Tammy to have a baby. She's petitioned for the couple to welcome a child together, so we'll just have to wait and see if her wishes come true.

[via]