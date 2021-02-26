DDG, 42 Dugg, & OG Parker Link Up For Bouncy New Single "Money Long"

Popular YouTuber and rapper DDG has already recently blessed listeners with some heat via his verse on Bfb Da Packman's "Honey Pack (Remix)," the viral hit that also features Quality Control rapper Lil Yachty. Now, weeks after curving rising rapper Rubi Rose for Valentine's Day, DDG is back with another high-profile collaboration. The Pontiac, Michigan-born artist has linked up with hitmaking producer OG Parker for a collab project, and together, they have shared the first single from their upcoming joint effort.

"Money Long," featuring 4PF and CMG artist 42 Dugg, is the first sample of what's to come from DDG and OG Parker's upcoming joint project DIE 4 RESPECT, which is set to release sometime over the next month. The Michigan and Memphis artists link up over OG Parker's bouncy West Coast-inspired production for a braggadocious new single. Despite the "We Paid" rapper's star power, DDG doesn't let Dugg overshine him, giving listeners two slick and spirited verses.

Do you have high hopes for DDG and OG Parker's impending joint project DIE 4 RESPECT?

Quotable Lyrics

Humble as fuck, but I know that I'm lit though

I spent two mill on my crib, that ain't shit though

I spent a million on whips, still rich though

I know they sleep, that's okay, they can get woke, bitch