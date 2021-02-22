Fans throughout the hip-hop world were scared on Sunday night as reports surfaced that there was a shooting in Atlanta, on the set of a music video featuring the likes of 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch. Reports coming from the scene were murky at best, although eventually, it was revealed that three people were wounded and two others went to the hospital with small injuries.

Today, Roddy Ricch took to Twitter where he addressed his fans about the incident. The artist confirmed that he was okay and that he only has one thing on his mind right now, which is, of course, providing brand new music for his fans.

"Ain't nobody shoot at me. we all good. im juss tryna feed the streets," Roddy wrote. Prior to Roddy's message, 42 Dugg came out and offered a similar message as he said "Appreciate the concerns though I did not get SHOT!!!!!!!" on Instagram. Needless to say, it's great to hear that these two artists are doing just fine.

We also hope that everyone hurt in the shooting is also doing okay. An investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing and at this point, an arrest has yet to be made.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for BET