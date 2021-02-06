It was just a week ago that DDG seemed to have confirmed that he and Rubi Rose has some sort of romance going on, but today (February 5), the rapper has come forward to claim that he’s a single man. DDG recently caught up with Supa Cindy at Miami’s 99Jamz and spoke about his rumored relationship with the For The Streets rapper.

“I've been had a crush on Rubi before we did that little video or whatever,” he said of their recorded blind date last year. “That wasn't the end of it. I'm like, this is really just, my way of starting it off, but me and her, we got a whole situation going on."

However, things may have changed, because DDG shared a video stating that he wasn’t tied to anyone. “I am officially single,” said the rapper. “I do not have a Valentine. I know I was just with shorty last night, found out some sh*t this morning that really just made me realize that I don’t need to be in a relationship.”

“I’m single for life. I don’t have a Valentine. I would like to do something nice,” he continued. “So, if there's any girls that don’t have a Valentine, let me know.” The post, which was reshared to The Shade Room, didn’t go unnoticed by Rubi Rose who slid in the comments. “Yikes,” she simply wrote. DDG responded to the remark over on his Instagram Story. “’Yikes’,” he said. “They trynna play me in the comments [crying laughing emoji].” Check it out below.



Instagram



Instagram