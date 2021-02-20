mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty & DDG Link Up Bfb Da Packman On "Honey Pack (Remix)"

Aron A.
February 20, 2021 16:20
Honey Pack (Remix)
Bfb Da Packman Feat. Lil Yachty & DDG

Bfb Da Packman unleashes the remix to his viral hit "Honey Pack."


Bfb Da Packman might be one of the funniest rappers to emerge in 2020. The rapper became a viral figure with his music spawning plenty of memes with his hilarious one-line quotables. Plus, his charisma is always a selling point. Last year's "Honey Pack" became a viral sensation after he left the Internet in tears after rapping, "I only fuck with whores, I'm toxic."

Apparently, several people related to the sentiment so to breathe new fire into the record, he enlisted Lil Yachty and DDG to hop on the official remix, along with a brand new music video. While Yachty attempts to measure up to Bfb's humor, DDG delivers a more melodic verse where he flexes his riches.

Check out the remix to "Honey Pack" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tell that boy don't play with me
When I'm walkin' out the house, 100K on me
These ghetto bitches give me mouth, they wanna lay on me
She wanna kick it for some weeks, I got a day on me

