Three years have passed since the release of Culture II, and Migos fans are more than ready for the next installment in the acclaimed Culture trilogy. Culture III has recently been teased heavily by Offset and Quavo, but a concrete release date has yet to be given to fans. A few weeks ago, Quavo did go on record saying that the highly-anticipated album would be dropping in less than a month and a half, leaving fans hyped to hear new Migos, anxious about their next sonic direction, or somewhere in between.

In the early hours of this morning, it appears that Lil Yachty was actually getting an exclusive preview of new Migos music, and according to his early review, the extreme hype for Culture III is absolutely warranted. At 1:31 am, Lil Boat took to Twitter mid-listening session and expressed his excitement, saying, "Quavo is playing me new migos music and I could cry tears I’m so excited for there next album."

Yachty being on the verge of tears due to sheer excitement is undoubtedly a great sign for the quality and sonic direction of Culture III. Does Lil Boat's tweet make you any more excited for Migos' impending album?