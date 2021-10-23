They attempted to address their issues on Marriage Boot Camp, but Willie Taylor and his wife Shanda Denyce don't seem to be in a better place. The pair have been vocal about the problems plaguing their marriage including arguments and fights over infidelities. Like many relationships involving celebrities, Willie found his personal business being aired out for the masses after Shanda recently posted about their troubles online.

She uploaded a selfie and in the caption, she spoke about finding her happiness while taking digs at her husband. "Left me aimlessly with 4 kids cause u needed a break. Guess what they saddled on my back girl friend."

After going viral, Willie hopped on Instagram Live to address the controversy. It appears that he is having some "me time" in Arizona.

"I love my family," he said in the clip of his Livestream. "Sometimes you need a break. This break is for me. I don't want to lose myself, so I came up to Sedona to mentally grab my peace. Everybody is taken care of. She hit me for money and the money was sent. The kids are good. But I will not go back to a toxic situation. Thank you all. There you have it."

After reading through a few comments he added, "Y'all like toxic. You do. You like toxic. Yeah. So, I didn't want to die, guys. I didn't want to die, so I came to get some peace." Check it out below.