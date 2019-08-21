Prepare yourself for another dose of WeTV's Marriage Boot Camp because production has already begun filming. There hasn't been much information given on the forthcoming season, but the report of an on set brawl has thrown four names into the spotlight. According to TMZ, former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Hazel-E makes her return to reality television alongside her new model boyfriend, Devon B.

Another familiar face is Making the Band's Day 26 member Willie Taylor who is featured with his wife Shanda Denyce. TMZ reports that the Marriage Boot Camp production team had to shut down filming after Hazel-E and Shanda were engaged in a physical altercation. Back in 2017, Hazel made comments that dark-skinned women hate on her because she's light-skinned, pretty, and they "couldn’t pass the brown paper bag test."

At the time, Hazel received an onslaught of backlash on social media, but Shanda reportedly addressed the controversy once again. Things turned into a nasty brawl between the women before Devon and Taylor got into a fight of their own. Various items of furniture were broken in the process and it took a number of security guards to break up the fray. The home was put on lockdown but they've reportedly since resumed filming.