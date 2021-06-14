Dave East unveils the album cover of "HOFFA," confirming the involvement of Harry Fraud and Westside Gunn.
Dave East has been ramping up the hype for his upcoming album HOFFA, and this past weekend he came through with a few intriguing developments. For one, the album will be entirely produced by Harry Fraud, who has been on a tear lacing projects like Benny The Butcher's The Plugs I Met 2, Jim Jones' The Fraud Department, and Curren$y's The Outrunners.
In addition to boasting Fraud's gifted mind behind the boards, Dave East's HOFFA will be curated by hip-hop's self-declared "Great Orchestrator" Westside Gunn. In fact, East recently connected with Gunn at the Buffalo Kids Gallery to unveil the album's artwork, a painting of East's likeness brought to life by Mariella Angela. In keeping with the album's title, Angela confirms that she drew inspiration from a picture of the real Jimmy Hoffa, sharing a side-by-side on her IG page.
On his own page, East shared a recap of the big Buffalo Kids event, soundtracking it with his Benny collab "Stone Killer." "Gunpowder inside my whiskey, blowing sour vibing to Missy," he spits, over slow-burning and authoritative production. "Misdemeanor Elliott, these rap n***as is delicate / I'll never switch, I been on some shit since Perry Ellis fits."
Check out the snippet and footage below, and look for Dave East's upcoming HOFFA album -- produced by Harry Fraud and curated by Westside Gunn -- to arrive on July 21st. For more from East, check out a snippet that the rapper recently previewed, presumably set to appear on the new project.