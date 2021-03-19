Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Set Fire To "The Plugs I Met 2" Ft. Fat Joe, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Jim Jones

One of the most anticipated Hip Hop releases of the evening has arrived and it doesn't disappoint. Benny The Butcher gave us The Plugs I Met back in the summer of 2019, and once it hit the streets, fans expected a second installment to arrive in the future. Back in April 2020 at the top of the quarantine, Benny shared that The Plugs I Met 2 was in the works with Harry Fraud, and once again, the rapper-producer pair have outdone themselves on a project that shines attention to the best qualities of their artistry individually, and as collaborators.

Features on The Plugs I Met 2 include looks from 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, Rick Hyde, and a posthumous performance from the late rapper Chinx. Stream Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud's latest and let us know what you think of their collab.

Tracklist

1. When Tony Met Sosa

2. Overall ft. Chinx

3. Plug Talk f.t 2 Chainz

4. Live by It

5. Talin' Back ft. Fat Joe

6. No Instruction

7. Longevity ft. French Montana & Jim Jones

8. Survivor's Remorse ft. Rick Hyde

9. Thanksgiving