mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Set Fire To "The Plugs I Met 2" Ft. Fat Joe, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Jim Jones

Erika Marie
March 19, 2021 00:49
2 Views
00
0
CoverCover

The Plugs I Met 2
Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The project is a follow-up to Benny's 2019 EP, 'The Plugs I Met."


One of the most anticipated Hip Hop releases of the evening has arrived and it doesn't disappoint. Benny The Butcher gave us The Plugs I Met back in the summer of 2019, and once it hit the streets, fans expected a second installment to arrive in the future. Back in April 2020 at the top of the quarantine, Benny shared that The Plugs I Met 2 was in the works with Harry Fraud, and once again, the rapper-producer pair have outdone themselves on a project that shines attention to the best qualities of their artistry individually, and as collaborators.

Features on The Plugs I Met 2 include looks from 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, Rick Hyde, and a posthumous performance from the late rapper Chinx. Stream Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud's latest and let us know what you think of their collab.

Tracklist

1. When Tony Met Sosa
2. Overall ft. Chinx
3. Plug Talk f.t 2 Chainz
4. Live by It
5. Talin' Back ft. Fat Joe
6. No Instruction
7. Longevity ft. French Montana & Jim Jones
8. Survivor's Remorse ft. Rick Hyde
9. Thanksgiving

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Chinx 2 Chainz Fat Joe French Montana Jim Jones Rick Hyde
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Set Fire To "The Plugs I Met 2" Ft. Fat Joe, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Jim Jones
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject