It's been less than a week since Dave East released his anticipated album Survival and the rapper announced on social media that the record has already been certified Gold. The star-studded project includes features by the likes of Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor, Lil Baby, Gunna, Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, The-Dream, Jacquees, E-40, and more, including a clip of Nipsey Hussle speaking about his "marathon" on the last track that was set aside as a tribute to the slain rapper.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

It was about a month ago when Dave shared that just prior to his good friend's shocking murder, he and Nipsey were working on a collaborative project. He revealed to Revolt TV that they'd already completed six tracks, and now fans are wondering what is to become of the songs. In an interview with BET, Dave isn't quite sure how he's going to move forward with that because when it's all said and done, he's still grieving the loss of his friend.

"I don't know because this sh** weird. That was my friend," he said. "I know it might be dope for the fans and for the people that love Nip, and love what I do, and love us together. The only reason I would do it is to get whatever was made from it and give it to Emani and Kross. But I can't do no videos for it. That would make it weird. And to know we actually spoke about the sh*t. We wanted to do a tour with it. We used to say, 'Yo, we going to only feature Snoop [Dogg] and keep this sh*t on some Crip sh*t.' We used to have them convos. So, I don't even like listening to them songs. To put them out, I know I'd have to go through a whole process with that and have to revisit that too much."

Dave added that he was in a place in his life where the thought that everything was headed in a better direction and then things were jolted by the news pf Nipsey's murder. "I made it, I'm out the hood, my money up," he said. However, dwelling on Nipsey's death is a "super dark" time that is difficult for him to revisit. "It would be dope for the fans. But that probably will be some sh*t that's in the vault for when my daughter gets older."