kross asghedom
- GramNipsey Hussle & Lauren London's Son Kross Turns 5: "BabyHussle"London celebrated her little boy's big day with a few sweet words.By Erika Marie
- GramLauren London's Selfie With Her Two Sons Reveals Their Similarities To Nipsey & WayneThe apple doesn't fall far from the tree!By Alex Zidel
- NewsLauren London & Nipsey Hussle's Son Kross Turns 4, Actress Pens TributeLauren shared the cutest picture of her four-year-old with a sweet caption for his big day. shareBy Erika Marie
- GramLauren London Honours Her Kids On Mother's Day: "This Love Has Saved Me"Lauren London penned a heartfelt tribute to her two sons, Kameron Carter and Kross Asghedom, for Mother's Day.By Lynn S.
- MusicDave East Weighs Whether Or Not He Should Drop Nipsey Hussle CollaborationsThey were working on a joint project when Nipsey was murdered.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearNipsey Hussle's Kids Will Receive 100% Of Net Proceeds From TMC X Fear Of God Collab100% of the proceeds from Marathon x Fear of God collab will go to Nipsey's kids.By Aron A.
- GramLauren London Shares Heartfelt Message On Her Son Kross’ 3rd BirthdayLauren London shares a heartfelt message on her sons first birthday without his father. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Son To Inherit $1 Million As Per Lauren London: ReportKross Asghedom is set to reportedly inherit $1 million from his late father's estate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Will Donate Profits From Nipsey Hussle Collab To Rapper's ChildrenThe two worked together on a song titled "Higher."By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Kids Don't Need Handouts Because They're Set Up For Life: ReportThe rapper reportedly secured financial dealings that would take care of his family.By Erika Marie
- SportsReggie Bush Donates $10K To Nipsey Hussle's ChildrenReggie Bush and his wife donate $10K to a GoFundMe account set up to support Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle's kids.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLauren London's Son With Lil Wayne Speaks About His Nipsey Hussle DreamCameron Carter told the Staples Center crowd about a dream he had when Nipsey Hussle passed away.By Alex Zidel