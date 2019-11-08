Dave East Shares "Survival" Ft. Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor, Lil Baby, Gunn, Fabolous, & More

The tracklist for Dave East's anticipated release Survival reads like a hip hop who's who. Throughout his career, East has proven that he can hold down a track on his own, but for Survival, he calls in some heavy-hitters to assist him in crafting a well-rounded album. The rapper carries the streets of Harlem on his back, so every track bleeds the essence of New York City hip hop.

The rapper recently shared with Billboard that each of his albums are based on what he's dealing with in life at the time. "I’m surviving now, I’m still trying to figure it out," East said. "I’m trying to broaden my horizons, get into things that people don’t know me for. I feel like 'survival' was the one word that could tie all of that together."

Survival features DJ Premier, J. Black, Teyana Taylor, Rick Ross, The-Dream, Fabolous, Jacquees, Mozzy, Gunna, E-40, Lil Baby, Max B, Ash Leone, Ty Dolla $ign, and a brief, well-circulated clip of Nipsey Hussle speaking on what "marathon" means to him. Let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. They Wanna Kill You ft. DJ Premier

2. Penthouse ft. J. Black

3. Godfather 4

4. Need a Sign ft. Teyana Taylor

5. On My Way 2 School

6. Seventeen

7. Mama I Made It

8. OG ft. Rick Ross & The-Dream

9. What's Goin On ft. Fabolous

10. Baby

11. Alone ft. Jacquees

12. Everyday ft. Gunna

13. Devil Eyes ft. Mozzy & E-40

14. Night Shift ft. Lil Baby

15. Wanna Be a G ft. Max B

16. Me & Mines

17. Daddy Knows ft. Ash Leone

18. What You Mad At

19. On Sight ft. Ty Dolla $ign [Bonus Track]

20. The Marathon Continues (Nipsey Tribute) [Bonus track]