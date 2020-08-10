For much of this year, Dave East has been teasing the arrival of his new album Karma 3. A staple in New York rap, East has already proven himself as a mainstay in his city. The rapper is well-known as one of the strongest forces on the East Coast and he'll surely flex the reason why upon the release of his new album this week.

With its arrival coming on Friday, Dave East is giving the world a taste of what to expect from Karma 3. He released the tracklist today.

With fifteen new songs including two features from Jozzy, the songwriter behind "Old Town Road," Dave East is about to bless us this week. Other features will include some more stars from his city, including A Boogie wit da Hoodie, as well as the man who currently needs a fire extinguisher with all the heat he's been releasing, Benny The Butcher. Trey Songz and Mary J. Blige are also listed on the tracklist, giving us hope for some smooth classics from Dave East.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

With the tracklist now unveiled, let us know if you're feeling hyped for the album drop on Friday. Will you be checking this one out or is there another project you're more likely peeping first?