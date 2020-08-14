Dave East Drops "Karma 3" Ft. A Boogie, Young Dolph, Mary J. Blige, Benny The Butcher

Harlem's very own Dave East has been hard at work. Ever since the rapper announced that his Karma 3 project would arrive on Friday (August 14), he's been sharing the "12 Laws of Karma." Messages like "As you sow, so shall you reap," "Our lives are of our own doing, nothing else," and "History repeats itself unless changed," have been delivered as daily reminders from East. These laws of change, focus, and giving are ones that Dave East seems to live by, and they've inspired his latest project, a feature-heavy album where fans are able to discover more about the New York emcee.

Karma 3 hosts features from Popcaan, Trey Songz, Trouble, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Doe Boy, Jozzy, Young Dolph, Bino Rideaux, Benny The Butcher, and the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul herself, Mary J. Blige. There are a few standouts on Karma 3, but give the album a few streams and let us know which tracks are your favorites.

Tracklist

1. Handsome

2. Unruly ft. Popcaan

3. The City ft. Trey Songz

4. Get The Money ft. Trouble

5. Thank God ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

6. Said What I Said ft. Doe Boy

7. Broke or Not ft. Jozzy

8. Mission ft. Jozzy

9. Menace

10. F*ck Dat ft. Young Dolph

11. Blue Story ft. Bino Rideaux

12. Stone Killer ft. Benny The Butcher

13. Envy

14. Know How I Feel ft. Mary J. Blige

15. Believe It or Not