As you've heard by now, Master P essentially confirmed that J. Cole is seriously considering trying out for the NBA. P is the first rapper to ever make it in the league, though he stints were limited to the pre-season. Master P said that Cole is highly considering joining the try-outs following their PUMA commercial.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"I talked to J. Cole, he was like 'You know, big dawg you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?' I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be a lot of hate, it's gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole -- he got the right size, he in the gym," P said.

Well, it looks like Cole's opening the floodgates for other rappers who had hoop dreams before becoming rappers. Dave East, for example, is promising that he'll get back in the gym if he hears Jermaine Cole got picked up by an NBA team.

"I'mma tell y'all right now on here today and this is my word," East said on Complex's Load Management podcast. "If J. Cole go to the NBA, I'm getting back into this shit immediately!"

"I'm not knockin'. I'm sure he probably dead nice but if that's a rumor and then we wake up and they like, 'The Chicago Bulls picked up Jermaine Cole,' I'mma get in the gym that day," East continued. "I'm callin' Brickley that day. I need work outs, you heard?"

Peep the clip below.