Dave East & Harry Fraud Grind Through "HOFFA" Ft. French Montana, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones

Harry Fraud's collaborative projects have arguably been some of the greatest joint albums to come out of the current Hip Hop scene as he's worked with artists like Benny The Butcher and Jim Jones. On Friday (July 30), Fraud unites with New York spitter Dave East on HOFFA, a 13-track record that stays close to the essence of Hip Hop as production, lyricism, and delivery are highlighted on an even playing field.

Benny and Jones appear on HOFFA along with looks from G Herbo, Steven Young, French Montana, Cruch Calhoun, and Kiing Shooter. On the record, East and Fraud are able to create tracks that tell their own story while simultaneously enveloping a larger tale streamed together throughout. Stream HOFFA and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. The Disappearance

2. 60 Fot The Lawyer

3. Diamonds

4. Just Another Rapper

5. Go Off ft. G Herbo

6. Uncle Ric ft. Benny The Butcher

7. The Product

8. Money Or Power ft. Jim Jones

9. I Can Hear The Storm

10. Dolla And A Dream ft. Steven Young

11. Count It Up ft. French Montana

12. The Win ft. Cruch Calhoun

13. Yeah I Know ft. Kiing Shooter