mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East & Harry Fraud Grind Through "HOFFA" Ft. French Montana, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones

Erika Marie
July 30, 2021 01:44
636 Views
91
7
CoverCover

HOFFA
Dave East & Harry Fraud

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
86% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The pair share the stage for an applause-worthy project.


Harry Fraud's collaborative projects have arguably been some of the greatest joint albums to come out of the current Hip Hop scene as he's worked with artists like Benny The Butcher and Jim Jones. On Friday (July 30), Fraud unites with New York spitter Dave East on HOFFA, a 13-track record that stays close to the essence of Hip Hop as production, lyricism, and delivery are highlighted on an even playing field.

Benny and Jones appear on HOFFA along with looks from G Herbo, Steven Young, French Montana, Cruch Calhoun, and Kiing Shooter. On the record, East and Fraud are able to create tracks that tell their own story while simultaneously enveloping a larger tale streamed together throughout. Stream HOFFA and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. The Disappearance
2. 60 Fot The Lawyer
3. Diamonds
4. Just Another Rapper
5. Go Off ft. G Herbo
6. Uncle Ric ft. Benny The Butcher
7. The Product
8. Money Or Power ft. Jim Jones
9. I Can Hear The Storm
10. Dolla And A Dream ft. Steven Young
11. Count It Up ft. French Montana
12. The Win ft. Cruch Calhoun
13. Yeah I Know ft. Kiing Shooter

Dave East & Harry Fraud Benny The Butcher Jim Jones G Herbo Steven Young French Montana Cruch Calhoun Kiing Shooter
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Dave East & Harry Fraud Grind Through "HOFFA" Ft. French Montana, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones
91
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject