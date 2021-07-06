Dave East is just about ready to dive back into the fray. For his next project -- his first since last year's Karma 3 -- East has teamed up with Harry Fraud, who only recently wrapped up work on Benny The Butcher's The Plugs I Met 2. Speaking of Griselda, Hoffa is also set to be executive produced by Westside Gunn, who confirmed as much following the reveal of the Mariella Angela-painted album cover.

Though previous reports pointed to a July 21st release, a new trailer for the project confirms that East and Fraud's Hoffa is now due for July 30th. In addition, it also serves to set the tone for what's to come, juxtaposing archival footage of the album's namesake -- Jimmy Hoffa -- with current-day footage of a locked-in East.

We also get a few snippets from the album, with the first capturing the atmosphere of an eighties crime flick. As East spits a dexterous flow scheme over Fraud's vintage synthesizers, the track segues into another. This time, the pace is more methodical, with East laying down some gruff bars over a jazzy instrumental. "Like a highway in Cali, this rap game got a lot of lanes," he raps. "Blood hit these streets for years, the pavement got a lot of stains / they told me live your life before you check out / Harry Fraud is dope, the best out -- we got it."

Check out the trailer below, and look for Dave East and Harry Fraud's Hoffa to land in full on Friday, July 30th.