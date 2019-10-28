Dave East's had a great year with the upcoming release of Survival as well as his appearances in Netflix's Beats and Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga. However, not everything has been entirely smooth sailing. The rapper was hit with a misdemeanor battery charge over allegations that a threesome went wrong. East later clarified that there wasn't any threesome going on but the two women got rowdy with him after he spotted them fondling his jewelry.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Dave East's charge has been dismissed completely. The rapper presented the court medical documents that revealed he actually suffered a concussion. East's lawyer, Stacey Richman, made it clear the rapper wasn't the one who started the fight but rather "attempted to responsibly quell the situation." "I always treat women with nothing but respect," he said after the charges were dropped.

After the charges were dropped, Dave East took to Instagram to share the good news. He made it clear to the naysayers that he would never screw up a threeway, let alone have a concussion in the middle of one.

"I TOLD YALL I WAS INNOCENT," he wrote. "HOW IMA FUCC UP A 3SOME SHITTIN ME LOST A WHOLE MOVIE ROLE OVER THIS FAKE NEWS ITS ALL GOOD CANT STOP WHAT ALLAH GOT PLANNED. OH YEAH @tmz_tv SUCC MY DICC..GOD BLESS & SHOUTS TO MY LAWYER U DA ILLEST."