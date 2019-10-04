The wait is almost over. Dave East has been teasing his new album Survival for months at this month -- actually, possibly even closer to a year. The past two years of his career have easily been the most fruitful with the release three mixtapes, a collab album with Styles P, and his major-label debut, Paranoia. Now, he's preparing for the release of Survival. The rapper released "Alone" with Jacquees earlier today and now, he's revealed the November 8th release date for Survival. East also shared a trailer for the album which includes black-and-white clips of the rapper in the studio working on the project.

Since announcing the project, Dave East's delivered several outstanding guest verses before dropping Survival Pacc in the summer which included two collaborations with Gunna and the incarcerated Max B. The rapper also delivered several solid guest verses such as his recent collab with A$AP Ferg on "Business Is Business."

While the rapper's steadily been putting in work on his album, he's also been dabbling further and further into film an television. Earlier this year, he appeared in Netflix's Beats. Most recently, he got himself a starring role in Hulu's Wu Tang: An American Saga where he played Method Man.

With his debut album on the way, Dave East is setting himself up for a successful year in 2020.