On Saturday, Post Malone is going to hold a virtual concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. Fans were certainly shocked by this collaboration as it doesn’t seem the two things have much in common, but it got even more shocking when Post revealed one of the songs he’d be performing was a cover of “Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie & The Blowfish. According to the Pokémon Company, “the song will be included as part of Post’s headlining appearance.”

Fans responded well to the cover, and it’s certainly an updated and quite enchanting version of a 90s classic. However, no one responded better to the release than Darius Rucker, lead vocalist and guitarist of Hootie & The Blowfish.

“The smile in my face will not leave for a long time,” wrote Rucker in a Tweet on Thursday. “This is awesome. My bro@PostMalone bringing it. Hell yes man!!!!!!!!!”

The artist raved even more about the cover in an interview with Variety. “It’s awesome to see that a song we wrote almost 30 years ago continues to resonate as it really speaks to the lasting life a song can have when people connect with it. I love seeing someone like Post put his own spin on it like he does with everything he records.”

Listen to the cover below, and check out Post Malone’s performance on Saturday at 7PM ET.





